How Hamas leader Sinwar’s death could shape the rising conflict in Middle East

The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has sent shockwaves through the Middle East and beyond. While his killing has rekindled tentative hopes of a ceasefire in Gaza, particularly among Western leaders, Iran-backed militias elsewhere have vowed to increase their attacks on Israel, although there is uncertainty about the future of Hamas itself.

US president Joe Biden said he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that “now is the time to move on.”

Netanyahu held a consultation Friday with Israeli ministers and defense officials to discuss how to capitalize on the “significant window of opportunity” that Sinwar’s death presented. However, the Israeli leader has stressed that Sinwar’s demise does not mean Israel has completed its aim of destroying Hamas.