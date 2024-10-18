Cuba suffers island-wide blackout after power plant failure

Cuba suffered an island-wide blackout Friday after one of its main power plants failed, the country’s energy ministry said.

The blackout comes despite Havana’s efforts this week to conserve the little oil and coal left on the island, effectively “paralyzing economic activity” and closing schools, nightclubs, and other businesses for three days, according to the Cuban prime minister.

Havana blamed US economic sanctions, which have forced Cuba to rely on less reliable suppliers for fuel imports, including Venezuela, Russia, China, and Iran.

However, the blackouts are also likely a product of Cuba’s energy infrastructure, which has not been properly maintained for years, according to CNN, as well as the long term effects of a 2022 fire at a fuel facility that destroyed 40% of the country’s main fuel storage infrastructure. Hurricane Milton also delayed shipments of fuel, compounding Cuba’s deficit.