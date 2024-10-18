Events Newsletters
Biden’s swansong European trip overshadowed by global gulf over Ukraine

Prashant Rao and Mizy Clifton
Oct 18, 2024, 6:32am EDT
Europe
US President Joe Biden stands with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, during ceremony to award him with Germany's highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit
Axel Schmidt/Reuters
The News

US President Joe Biden was in Berlin to meet with the leaders of France, Germany, and the UK, a swansong trip for the outgoing American leader.

The talks further demonstrate the growing geopolitical gulf between Western allies of Ukraine and supporters of Moscow’s invasion of the country: Kyiv and Seoul have in recent days said North Korea is sending soldiers to fight alongside Russian troops in Ukraine, while the US for the first time imposed sanctions on Chinese companies for supplying Moscow with complete weapons systems.

Biden hopes to cement long-term support for Kyiv, but faces a difficult task: His host, Germany’s chancellor, has rejected key tenets of Ukraine’s “victory plan,” Die Zeit noted.

A column chart comparing US and European support for Ukraine
