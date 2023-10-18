Jim Jordan loses second speaker vote

Jordan allies waged an intense pressure campaign on wavering House members to urge them to vote for him in the first round. Those hardball tactics appeared to backfire however. “If you try to threaten me, then I shut off,” Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, R-Fla. told Politico.

Jordan has met opposition from a collection of swing district Republicans, defense hawks, and appropriators, groups that have frequently butted heads with the GOP’s right flank. Some lawmakers have been wary of Jordan’s connections to Donald Trump, who endorsed him for speaker, as well as his support for the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

But they have also framed their stance as part of a more fundamental fight over who controls the GOP conference, saying they don’t want to reward Jordan’s hard-right supporters after a minority ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and tanked the nomination of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

“I can’t get past the fact that a small group in our conference violated the rules to get rid of Kevin, and then blocked Steve,” Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., one of Jordan’s most vocal opponents said Tuesday. “You don’t have a process where I play by the rules and these other people can’t and then they get what they want. That’s not American. Americans want fair play and rule of law.”

Jordan’s failure has fed discussions about potentially empowering Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., to bring bills to the floor, so the House could resume some business without a permanent speaker. Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, who heads the Republican Governance Group, is reportedly planning to introduce a resolution on the issue as soon as today. Jordan’s team has been whipping votes against it, according to multiple outlets, though his spokesman has denied it.

