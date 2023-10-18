Biden arrives in Israel as anger grows over Gaza hospital blast

Jenna Moon /

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Israel to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a blast at a hospital in Gaza killed a huge number of Palestinians and upended hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough.

Hamas blamed the explosion on an airstrike by Israel, while Israel said a misfire by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group in Gaza, was responsible. Biden sided with Israel’s account, saying the blast “appears” to have been caused “by the other team.”

The Tuesday explosion prompted Jordan to cancel a planned summit between Biden and several Arab leaders in Amman — including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and leader of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas — in the second part of his itinerary.