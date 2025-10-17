Zelenskyy hopes for Trump green light for long-range missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes Oval Office talks with US President Donald Trump today will result in approval for the transfer of long-range missiles, a top aide said.

Washington has appeared to grow more amenable to resuming military backing for Kyiv’s push to repel Russia’s invasion. Those hopes have likely been undermined, however, by Trump’s announcement that he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. “On multiple occasions this year,” The New York Times wrote, “Mr. Trump has come right to the edge of imposing penalties on Russia or giving powerful new military aid to Ukraine, only to speak with Mr. Putin and raise hopes for a diplomatic solution — so far with little to show for it.”