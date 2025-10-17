French PM survives two no-confidence votes

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu survived two no-confidence votes, but the budget battle that has driven his country to political crisis looked little closer to resolution.

Motions by the far-left and far-right both failed, averting the possibility of snap parliamentary elections.

“The immediate danger may have receded, but the core problem is still very much center stage,” the Associated Press said: Lecornu’s minority government must navigate fraught politics for any legislation, including the passage of a budget that has torpedoed successive governments for over a year.

The impasse has driven French bond yields higher, and threatens to hit the country’s economy, with many of its neighbors watching nervously. “The dilemma France faces isn’t unique,” an ING economist warned.