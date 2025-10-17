Events Email Briefings
As Zelenskyy visits DC, Trump eyes a diplomatic win

Oct 17, 2025, 4:55am EDT
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kylie Cooper/Reuters

USPresident Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House today as he hopes to close in on another peace agreement — one that’s so far eluded him.

The leaders will discuss Tomahawk missiles, after Trump suggested he’d provide Ukraine with the weapons if Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t move to end the war.

Also on the agenda: Trump’s Thursday call with Putin, during which the US and Russia agreed to have high-level advisers meet next week, followed by a Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest at an undecided date.

The Trump-Putin summit this summer in Alaska didn’t bring an end to the war, but Trump is still approaching today’s meeting with optimism after brokering a peace deal between Israel and Hamas — although he’s also been inching towards backing harsher punishments for Russia in a deal’s absence.

Shelby Talcott
