World leaders see Sinwar death as fresh chance for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

In Israel, celebrations broke out across the country, as many residents celebrated the death of the man widely considered the mastermind of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack last year that killed more than 1,200 people.

AD

An organization representing the families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza welcomed the “elimination of the cruel terrorist, mastermind and perpetrator” of Oct. 7, adding that true victory “will only be achieved with the return of 101 abductees.”

In a similar vein, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement that Israel will continue to use “full force” in Gaza until the hostages are returned, and that Hamas militants who laid down their arms and freed Israeli hostages would be spared. “Hamas will no longer rule Gaza,” Netanyahu said. “This is the beginning of the day after Hamas.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid somewhat echoed Netanyahu’s offer of clemency in return for freed hostages, saying that Israel should seize the moment to seek a “comprehensive deal and also offer monetary rewards and safe passage to anyone who brings hostages to our forces.”

AD

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s main political rival Benny Gantz seemed less hopeful that an end to the war may be at hand soon, saying that “the circle is closed, but the mission is not over. The IDF will continue to operate in the Gaza Strip for years to come.”