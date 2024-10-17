World leaders see Sinwar death as fresh chance for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

The News
Israeli forces have killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, the country confirmed Thursday. A major stated objective of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, the killing has sparked renewed hope that the Hamas leader’s death could enable a renewed push for a ceasefire between the Iran-backed group and Israel.
Israel and many of its international allies welcomed Sinwar’s death, with many Western leaders stressing that this moment could restart negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage deal after weeks of stalemate.
The View From Israel
In Israel, celebrations broke out across the country, as many residents celebrated the death of the man widely considered the mastermind of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack last year that killed more than 1,200 people.
An organization representing the families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza welcomed the “elimination of the cruel terrorist, mastermind and perpetrator” of Oct. 7, adding that true victory “will only be achieved with the return of 101 abductees.”
In a similar vein, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement that Israel will continue to use “full force” in Gaza until the hostages are returned, and that Hamas militants who laid down their arms and freed Israeli hostages would be spared. “Hamas will no longer rule Gaza,” Netanyahu said. “This is the beginning of the day after Hamas.”
Opposition leader Yair Lapid somewhat echoed Netanyahu’s offer of clemency in return for freed hostages, saying that Israel should seize the moment to seek a “comprehensive deal and also offer monetary rewards and safe passage to anyone who brings hostages to our forces.”
Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s main political rival Benny Gantz seemed less hopeful that an end to the war may be at hand soon, saying that “the circle is closed, but the mission is not over. The IDF will continue to operate in the Gaza Strip for years to come.”
The View From Gaza
Gazans appeared to have mixed reactions to Sinwar’s killing, with some expressing hope for an end to the war, while others feared little would change on the ground.
Several Gazans told The New York Times they thought Sinwar’s death could mean a speedy resolution to the conflict. Some even blamed Sinwar for the war, with one saying, “I wish he rots in hell. He is responsible for all this destruction.”
However, one Palestinian in Gaza speaking to NBC News said Sinwar’s death was a “great loss,” and added that “it will make it more difficult [to end the war]. They won’t find anyone to negotiate with.”
Hamas has yet to issue an official comment.
The View From The US
US President Joe Biden said the killing marked “a good day for Israel, for the United States, and for the world,” adding that Hamas was now incapable of “carrying out another October 7.”
“There is now the opportunity for a ‘day after’ in Gaza without Hamas in power, and for a political settlement that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” Biden said. Speaking separately on the campaign trail in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Vice President Kamala Harris said his death “gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza.”
The US will “redouble its efforts with partners to end this conflict,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
The View From Europe
Several European leaders said Sinwar’s passing should be an opportunity to secure a ceasefire and for Hamas to release its hostages.
French President Emmanuel Macron said the dead Hamas leader was “the main person responsible for the terrorist attacks and barbaric acts of October 7th,” and that France would push for the release of all hostages still held by Hamas. Macron’s comments come amid tension between the French leader and Israel’s Netanyahu after Macron called for an end to weapon exports to Israel for use in Gaza and Lebanon.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed Macron’s sentiment, adding that “an increase in humanitarian aid” to Gaza was also “overdue.” Italian leader Georgia Meloni went slightly further, saying that “it is time for all hostages to be released, for an immediate ceasefire to be proclaimed, and for reconstruction to begin in Gaza.”