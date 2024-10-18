Why Democrats’ purest filibuster reformer is playing the long game

The filibuster’s leading Democratic antagonist will continue his charge to weaken the 60-vote threshold — even if Republicans are in power.

To many Democrats, choosing process over party might sound ill-advised or even crazy. Not to Jeff Merkley, the lanky progressive senator from Oregon, whose commitment to changing the filibuster appears remarkably purist.

Many Democrats celebrated after Vice President Kamala Harris embraced eliminating the filibuster, a now oft-abused Senate tool, to pass abortion rights legislation last month. But that chatter’s gotten a lot quieter as Republicans are favored to take back the Senate this year, leaving little upside for Democrats in entertaining a procedural change that might not help their agenda for years.

The party in power is typically far more interested in changing Senate rules, only to lose interest once it’s in the minority. So Merkley is trying to make the wonky topic less situational and more about fixing a Senate that’s barely legislated over the past two years.

“it’s not an authentic or legitimate strategy if you don’t see it working in the minority and the majority. And so I’m happy to talk about it, not knowing if we’ll be the majority or minority,” he told Semafor in a recent interview in his Capitol Hill office.

One thing Merkley’s clear about that sets him apart from some off-the-Hill liberals: He doesn’t want to get rid of the filibuster entirely. He hopes to preserve the ability of the party out of power to gum up the works for weeks at a time, as long as they work for it.

His favored change, the talking filibuster, would require Democrats to fight back by speaking nonstop on the Senate floor if a future Republican majority tries to pass, for example, a national abortion ban.

“We can force them to debate that for six weeks, and then the American people can weigh in,” Merkley said. Even “in the minority,” he added, “on something that is of great significance we have the ability to slow it down, engage the public and carry the fight.”

He’s getting precisely zero support from Senate Republicans, even though his proposals would undoubtedly empower them should they take back control. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called the filibuster the “essence of the Senate” in a recent interview; Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., wrote to colleagues this week that “all of us are against blowing up the filibuster.”

Yet Merkley’s approach is generally popular among fellow Democrats, even those in red and purple states. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., supports the talking filibuster, and Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said this week that “the filibuster has been an excuse not to pass needed legislation … it’s time to put an end to excuses.”

Despite that growing interest, getting 50 votes to change Senate procedure is so difficult in the tradition-bound chamber that it’s known as “the nuclear option.” Most senators have no interest in enacting such a consequential change without a guarantee of quick results.

Which means that Merkley is fighting the long game, and he knows it. He’s developed a presentation for colleagues on the abuse of the filibuster and how it’s given the Senate’s minority party veto power over legislation. He talks to Democratic candidates about it, too.

“Candidates are all hearing about it, and those deeply engaged in campaigns are familiar with it. They’re all saying, ‘Look, it’s illegitimate to campaign on policy if you accept an institutional structure in which you can’t get those policies to the floor,’” Merkley said.