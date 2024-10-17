US strikes Houthi targets in Yemen

US airstrikes targeted five Houthi weapons storage facilities in Yemen, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

The bombers’ deployment, which are much larger than fighter jets, ”demonstrates the US global strike capabilities to take action against these targets when necessary, anytime, anywhere,” Austin said.

A Houthi official said the strikes would ”only increase our determination to continue our military operations in support of Gaza,” an apparent reference to the group’s targeting of global shipping in the Red Sea.

The Houthis’ attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, through which almost 15% of global ocean trade passes, have significantly disrupted the industry, forcing many major companies to take much longer routes around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, impacting supply chains.