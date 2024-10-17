Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

US strikes Houthi targets in Yemen

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Oct 17, 2024, 10:11am EDT
Middle East
A grey B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber takes flight
Flickr
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US airstrikes targeted five Houthi weapons storage facilities in Yemen, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

The bombers’ deployment, which are much larger than fighter jets, ”demonstrates the US global strike capabilities to take action against these targets when necessary, anytime, anywhere,” Austin said.

A Houthi official said the strikes would ”only increase our determination to continue our military operations in support of Gaza,” an apparent reference to the group’s targeting of global shipping in the Red Sea.

AD

The Houthis’ attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, through which almost 15% of global ocean trade passes, have significantly disrupted the industry, forcing many major companies to take much longer routes around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, impacting supply chains.

AD