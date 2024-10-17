US warns Israel against ‘policy of starvation’ in Gaza

Israel has officially denied any such ‘Generals’ Plan,’ but officials told The Washington Post that some far-right ministers are agitating for its adoption: Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir “see it as the best way to achieve their own ends” of permanently occupying and resettling Gaza, one said, though there’s a split developing between cabinet hardliners and top military brass on the issue. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may want to appease those hardliners, on whose political support he depends, a political scientist told the outlet. But he might hesitate if the US puts its foot down — though the very fact that the plans are up for debate “demonstrates precisely where Israeli society stands today,” a columnist argued in left-wing Israeli magazine +972.