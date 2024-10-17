Scathing report says Secret Service should focus on protection, not financial crimes

An independent panel convened after the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump in July issued a scathing assessment of the Secret Service Thursday, saying the agency has “deep flaws” that need to be addressed through an overhaul.

The report, commissioned by the US Department of Homeland Security, called for the Secret Service to bring in new leadership from the private sector. It also recommended that the agency only focus on its role as a protection agency for high-ranking officials, and shed its responsibility for investigating financial crimes.

While not nearly as high-profile as its protective duties, the financial fraud investigations have been core to the agency’s mission since its start, and getting rid of it would mark a major shift for the Secret Service.