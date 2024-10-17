Prada and Axiom Space reveal new spacesuits for NASA’s moon mission

Prada and Axiom Space unveiled the new spacesuits that NASA’s astronauts will wear on the moon.

The new suits are intended to give astronauts more range of movement than the bulky ones used by earlier generations, while enhancing safety and fitting a wider range of bodies: NASA’s current suits are based on a 40-year-old design.

Claudia Greco/Reuters

The new versions include onboard health monitoring, cooling systems to maintain safe temperatures, and protective coating on the visor. Axiom Space, the suits’ maker, worked with the luxury fashion house on the materials, but also to provide “an aesthetically pleasing look” for the discerning space traveler, Gizmodo reported.