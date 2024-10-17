Israel has killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

Israel announced Thursday that its soldiers have killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a routine patrol in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, “IDF soldiers from the Southern Command eliminated Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organization, in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip,” the IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement.

Israeli officials have long blamed Sinwar for masterminding the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks that killed more than 1,400 Israelis, and assassinating the Hamas leader was cited as one of the primary objectives of the war in Gaza.

Sinwar had repeatedly hindered negotiations for a ceasefire, US officials recently told The New York Times, and some analysts believe his death could leave space for a new Hamas leadership more willing to negotiate. The Hamas chief’s demise may also bring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu closer to being able to claim a symbolic victory in the war in Gaza.