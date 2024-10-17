Georgia’s early voting surge ultimately tells us little

The first two days of early voting in Georgia — a key battleground state — saw more than 500,000 people cast their vote, a record, with many voting in person. Thirty-four other states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Arizona, have also started early voting, including mail-in ballots.

Georgia is one of seven swing states that most analysts believe will decide the election’s outcome. Former President Donald Trump narrowly lost the state in 2020 to Joe Biden, and now faces criminal charges there for allegedly trying to overturn that result. In the three weeks before Nov. 5, most polls suggest the state — and the national vote — is a coin flip.

As to what the early voting numbers can tell about the outcome of the race, experts are skeptical it is much of anything. That said, both campaigns have stressed the importance of early voting, particularly among the parties’ bases, with Donald Trump’s campaign now switching its focus to turning out a swath of the electorate that is sympathetic to him but doesn’t usually vote.







