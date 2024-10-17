Former Mexico ‘drug czar’ sentenced to 38 years in prison in the US

A US court sentenced Mexico’s former public security chief to 38 years in prison for accepting bribes from the very drug cartels his office was meant to target.

Genaro García Luna was originally arrested in 2019 and ultimately found guilty last year of, among other things, providing intelligence to the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel in exchange for huge sums of money.

“He helped the cartel, he protected the cartel, he was the cartel,” said the chief prosecutor. “You have death on your hands.”

His is one of a number of high-profile cases over drug trafficking in Mexico taking place in US courts: García Luna was convicted by the same judge as the notorious drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, with Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada — arrested this summer — due in the same dock this week.