Artist Dor Guez returns with new installation

Artist Dor Guez returned to public view after canceling several exhibitions of his work — which explores themes of exile and fraught national borders — over Israel’s war in Gaza. “I realized that choosing silence isn’t necessarily a better option,” Guez, who is of Palestinian Christian and Jewish Tunisian heritage, told ARTnews.

His show, Not knowing is a good place to start, at Berlin’s Carlier | Gebauer gallery, includes an “optically impossible” photo series on refugee and immigrant suitcases, and topographical maps without markers such as boundary lines and town names, forcing the viewer into disorientation: “We see the trees, valleys, rivers, and mountains — but we have no idea where we are and no index to help us,” Guez said.

Correction: Yesterday’s Curio misstated the number of Flying Tiger pilots who fought alongside the Chinese in WWII. There were more than 100.