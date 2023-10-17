KKR faces a $2.5 billion insurance bill that’s only getting bigger

KKR owes $2.5 billion to Goldman Sachs’ richest clients, a tab that stems from an unusual provision in a 2021 deal and that is only getting bigger.

Two years ago, KKR bought Global Atlantic from Goldman for $4.7 billion, hoping to make it the core of a push into insurance. It bought the insurer not in a fund with outsiders’ money, as is typical for private equity, but on its own books, and it counts Global Atlantic’s profits as its own.

Not wanting to overstretch financially, KKR bought just 63% of the company. Much of the rest ended up in the hands of clients of Goldman’s private bank, where the minimum account size is $10 million.

AD

The deal included an unusual provision: Those minority shareholders can force KKR to list their shares in Global Atlantic in a few years, or find another way to buy them out, people familiar with the matter said.

The buyout shop considers Global Atlantic central to its future and is unlikely to let it go, meaning it would have to buy back the other 36%.

In the meantime, the price tag to do so is only going up. KKR in June valued its own stake at $4.4 billion, which pegs the minority stake at $2.5 billion. At its current stock price, KKR would have to issue 42 million shares, about 5% of its existing share count.

The clearest mention of this predicament in KKR’s 414-page annual report to investors is this line: “in connection with other investments, we may make certain future contingent payments in the form of common stock.” Of course, KKR could borrow to buy out Goldman’s clients or find another, more patient investor to step in.

AD

“It’s not an open-and-shut case, but the optics could be better, for sure,” said Shivaram Rajgopal, an accounting professor at Columbia. “Forget the lawyers. Tap a smart person on the street and ask ‘does this make sense to you?’ and I think businesses have an obligation to listen to that.”

Disclosure obligations are “a little murky when someone has a strategic plan and knows it will cost them money but has the flexibility not to do it,” said Robert Evans, a capital-markets lawyer at Locke Lord, who noted that KKR could simply float one-third of Global Atlantic. “It may only become a thing when there’s a board resolution or an offer is launched.”

A KKR spokeswoman declined to comment beyond corporate filings. KKR co-founder Henry Kravis is an investor in Semafor.