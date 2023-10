Hamas said Tuesday that one of its top military commanders, Ayman Nofal, was killed in an Israeli airstrike at the Bureij refugee camp in Gaza, the Associated Press reported.

Nofal was a member of Hamas’s General Military Council and led its military activities in central Gaza.

Israeli authorities have not yet confirmed the airstrike and Nofal’s death.

This is a breaking news story. Please return soon for more updates.