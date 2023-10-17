India’s top court refuses to legalize same-sex marriage, leaving decision to Parliament

Diego Mendoza /

India’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it did not have the power to legalize same-sex marriages, saying any reform would have to come from the country’s Parliament.

The five justices on the bench remained unpersuaded by petitioners’ arguments that India’s Special Marriage Act – a civil marriage law where the state sanctions marriages rather than religion — should also apply to same-sex couples. But the court said that LGBTQ couples have a constitutional right to the benefits enjoyed by heterosexual couples — including the right to adoption — and ordered the creation of a governmental panel to address the other concerns of same-sex couples, like pensions and ration cards.

Activists did see a small win for LGBTQ marriages involving transgender people after the court ruled that these marriages can be considered heterosexual if the two people do not identify of the same sex.

Although a small step forward for LGBTQ rights, the ruling is a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government, which argued that same-sex marriage is a “Western” and “urbanist” concept that is incompatible with Indian society.