Waymo robotaxis to launch in Europe

Waymo will launch robotaxi services in London from next year, its first European venture.

The autonomous vehicle company operates in five US cities and runs a pilot program in Tokyo; other firms run services in China and the Middle East.

The UK government has accelerated rule changes to allow self-driving cars on its roads, meaning that Waymo will face competition: The British startup Wayve also plans to launch a driverless taxi service alongside Uber next year.

The first autonomous vehicles will start to appear on London streets in the next few weeks, WIRED reported, as the company maps the city and trains its software.