US forces could take covert action inside Venezuela

The Trump administration is preparing to significantly escalate its campaign against Venezuela.

President Donald Trump seemed to confirm a New York Times report that his administration had authorized covert action by the Central Intelligence Administration inside the country (potentially including carrying out lethal operations). And he declined to say whether the agency has the power to take out Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, but confirmed that his administration is considering strikes against drug cartels inside Venezuela.

While the planning for any specific operation is unknown, the Times reported that the CIA would have the capacity to take covert action against Maduro or his government “either unilaterally or in conjunction with a larger military operation.”

Any action inside the country would follow weeks of the US military striking alleged drug boats off the Venezuelan coast.