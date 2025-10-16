Events Email Briefings
TSMC raises outlook on ‘AI megatrend’

Oct 16, 2025, 6:17pm EDT
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Ann Wang/Reuters

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. raised its revenue target for this year, in an endorsement of the “AI megatrend,” its CEO said.

AI demand is “stronger than we thought three months ago,” said C.C. Wei, who has led the chipmaker since 2018. The higher goal reflects the company’s confidence despite US restrictions on China, which threaten to impact the business of TSMC’s customers like American chip giant Nvidia. “Even without China, there’s very robust demand for their platforms,” a Bloomberg analyst said. TSMC executives have also downplayed the impact of US tariffs as the company ramps up its global expansion.

President Donald Trump has called for more domestic manufacturing; Wei said TSMC plans to scale up US chipmaking.

TSMC stock performance compared to S&P 500 in 2025
J.D. Capelouto
