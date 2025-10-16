Syria will be ‘gone’ if economy rebuilding falters, top officials say

After 15 years of civil war and six decades of dictatorship, Syrian officials tasked with restarting an economy that resembled those of Cuba or North Korea insist that they need to build new institutions, and not rebuild those that led to the country’s collapse.

Speaking at Semafor’s World Economy Summit on Thursday, Syria’s central bank Governor Abdulkader Husrieh said his ask in meetings in Washington is for “technical assistance” and support to be “part of our plan for construction.” Decades of sanctions meant Syria’s banks and businesses were never integrated into the global financial system, and both private companies and government lack the expertise to quickly develop policies and practices to do so.

In addition to requesting the removal of sanctions so that the investors can be comfortable to back projects, Syria’s Minister of Economy and Industry Nidal al-Shaar urged patience.

“If we miss this opportunity, Syria is gone. You will never be talking about it. It will be diced and sliced, and we are cognizant of that,” he said. “We are so careful to do it the right way, and sometimes we are accused of being slow or not being able to deliver… Please give us the time, we are emerging from scratch, from ruins, from wreckage.”