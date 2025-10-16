House conservative says clawing back Republican spending bills ‘erodes trust’

The Trump administration’s bid to claw back federal spending approved by GOP appropriators “erodes trust in” ongoing government funding discussions, Virginia Republican Rep. Ben Cline said at Semafor’s World Economy Summit on Thursday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson last week told reporters that the proposals, known as rescissions packages, are “part of [the GOP’s] process” as it continues to pursue “sound fiscal responsibility.” Democrats and moderate Republicans, however, have expressed concern that advancing those clawbacks could make it harder for Congress to coalesce around a bipartisan deal on funding that would reopen the government.

“I do think we need to curtail federal spending, and I supported the rescissions package because that is something that we looked to address from previous appropriations bills,” said Cline, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus who also sits on the Appropriations Committee, which makes federal spending decisions.

“Appropriations is a committee where you really do have to work across party lines and work on that trust factor,” Cline said. “So I don’t know that — as we move forward, as we get Republican appropriations packages enacted, are you going to see as many or as strong of an effort? … No, I don’t think you see as many.”

He added that, as a member of the committee, “I sympathize with… those who see a whipsaw effect where, if you’re going to enter into agreement for an appropriations package, and then see a rescissions bill come after that that takes away from that — it erodes trust in the appropriations negotiations that are going on.”

Cline, who voted for the first rescissions package this Congress, also belongs to the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.