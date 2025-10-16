Events Email Briefings
Hamas cracks down on rival groups in Gaza

Oct 16, 2025, 6:38am EDT
Hamas militants stand guard in Gaza.
Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters.

Hamas is carrying out a bloody crackdown on rival Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, complicating plans for reestablishing peace in the enclave.

Uniformed Hamas fighters have reemerged in Gaza following the implementation of a ceasefire with Israel — they were a rare sight during the war — and a video of public executions, along with reports of other killings, suggest the group is seeking to reassert itself, The New York Times reported.

Their reappearance is a challenge for US President Donald Trump’s peace plan that requires Hamas to disarm and which requires continued commitment from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a longtime hawk now navigating a fragile peace.

