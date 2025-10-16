Events Email Briefings
Greek economy minister: Europe’s single market matters more than AI race

Oct 16, 2025, 1:24pm EDT
Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Minister of Economy & Finance, Greece
Kyriakos Pierrakakis. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Semafor

Building the single European market is more important to the continent’s economic trajectory than competing in the AI race, Greece’s economy and finance minister said Thursday.

The continent should focus on bolstering its competitiveness in areas where it already has an advantage — like 5G infrastructure — rather than solely on new frontiers like AI, Kyriakos Pierrakakis said at Semafor’s World Economy Summit.

A unified financial system “would enable you to grow your companies domestically,” Pierrakakis said. “They could have a destiny in Europe… It’s not inventing the wheel. It’s about speed and scale. It’s about nimbleness.”

Europe has faced criticism over its notorious red tape and fractured business environment; a report last year by a former head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, particularly raised alarm over the bloc’s competitiveness. That has extended to AI, where Europe has so far failed to produce an AI company on par with global peers.

Pierrakakis noted there is a “natural synergy between the technological ecosystems of the United States and those of Europe.”

But there is growing support for unifying the bloc’s capital markets: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday called for a single European stock exchange, “so that successful companies such as biotech firms from Germany do not have to go to the New York Stock Exchange.” He also urged greater EU integration and less regulation.

Pierrakakis specifically called for more mergers and acquisitions within the EU, and the removal of “barriers between ourselves.”

“If we deliver this, there will be an obvious growth dividend out of it,” he said. “Now the mindset needs to shift towards more growth, and this requires cutting red tape, cutting bureaucracy, digitizing the economy, increasing productivity.”

J.D. Capelouto
