Biden envoy praises Trump’s Gaza deal, backs AI chip sales to the Gulf

The Trump administration deserves “a lot of credit” for brokering the ceasefire deal in Gaza, former US President Joe Biden’s top energy and infrastructure diplomat said Thursday.

“I think it’s a great deal and I’m very happy that it happened,” Amos Hochstein, who also led some Middle East policy, said at Semafor’s World Economy Summit.

“Seeing 20 people who’ve sat in a hell for two years going back to their families, no one can criticize that,” Hochstein said. His only “tinge of disappointment” was that a truce and hostage return didn’t happen earlier. A January ceasefire saw Hamas release some Israeli hostages but failed to advance to later stages.

“I think that it could have continued. I don’t know that it would have been possible. It’s impossible to know,” said Hochstein, who helped broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in November 2024, and is now a managing partner at the investment firm TWG Global.