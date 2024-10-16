Zelenskyy unveils ‘victory plan’ to Ukrainian lawmakers

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy partially unveiled his “victory plan” in the war against Russia to domestic lawmakers on Wednesday after weeks of struggling to secure backing from Western leaders.

The plan consists of five points — geopolitical, military, and economic — and three secret annexes, Zelenskyy said, including making Ukraine a member of NATO and lifting restrictions on the use of long-range weapons to strike deep inside Russian territory.

“If we do not strengthen now, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will have time to strengthen next year so that he will throw diplomacy aside forever. Russia must lose the war against Ukraine... We must implement the Victory Plan to force Russia to be at the Peace Summit and be ready to end the war,” Zelenskyy added.