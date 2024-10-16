US subscriptions easier to cancel

US regulators are going to make canceling subscriptions easier than ever. Following an increase in complaints about hard-to-cancel services, the Federal Trade Commission’s new rules — which take effect in 180 days — will require businesses ranging from gyms to streaming sites to simplify canceling subscriptions so people aren’t locked into paying for services they don’t want.

However, the FTC removed some provisions from earlier drafts of the measures, such as requirements for services to remind customers annually that they can cancel. The rule change comes despite objections from business groups that a simple click-to-cancel model would lead customers to accidentally terminate services they actually wanted.