Sherrod Brown tries to defy Ohio’s political gravity

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – Sherrod Brown is the rare member of Congress whose political brand is distinctive enough to come with bling. As unassuming as he tries to be, he doesn’t mind showing it off.

“I wear this canary pin that stands for workers and worker safety,” Brown told Semafor after a morning of railing against Chinese autos with union members, followed by an afternoon event on fentanyl abuse.

“When you come to the Senate, they give you a really fancy piece of jewelry,” the 71-year-old added, referring to the lapel pins worn by most senators. “I wore it for about three days, kind of strutting around.”

Brown then returned to his signature canary lapel pin, he said, because the official alternative “didn’t fit my psyche.” Now after more than 30 years in Congress, voters will render a decisive verdict on whether that canary pin still fits in the staid Senate.

The gravelly-voiced senator has built an identity blending pro-labor populism with targeted bipartisanship that makes him a known and unique commodity to voters in this now-red state. That reputation is the only reason why he’s still competitive in the toughest Senate race of his career — and the country’s most expensive.

He’s facing a Republican opponent, Bernie Moreno, who counts Donald Trump’s running mate as a friend and brings a rhetorical style at least as pugnacious as Brown’s. The Democrat is hoping that what Ohioans know about him outweighs their growing inclination to vote party line.

Moreno is betting that Brown’s brand can be turned against him.

“He wears the canary in a coal mine pin,” the Republican told Semafor. “The canary is warning people about him.”

Brown is running way ahead of Kamala Harris statewide, drawing a small but significant chunk of Trump voters. Of course, Harris isn’t really competing here; Ohio last looked purple in 2012, when both Brown and former President Barack Obama won re-election. (Obama still casts a long shadow: He cut an ad for Brown’s race this year, according to a person familiar with the matter.)

So Brown is left to his own approach, and it was on full display during a fall sweep down the state’s eastern edge. On the banks of the Ohio River in Steubenville, an independent sheriff and Republican mayor praised his work with a top Republican on an anti-fentanyl law. Over in labor-minded Lordstown, Brown told UAW workers he wants to ban imported Chinese electric vehicles.

On abortion, he’s true to his progressive roots: He’s running ads that ding Moreno for criticizing single-issue abortion-rights voters.

“A worker here that might be a little more conservative, thinks I’m on their side? It’s because I am. The women that have been out there on [Ohio’s abortion referendum] think I’m on their side, and I am,” Brown explained. “It’s not a finger to the wind thing.”

Moreno, a Colombian immigrant and successful car dealer, scoffed at his opponent’s claim to authenticity.

“He’s a faux populist,” Moreno said. “When he flies to Ohio, he puts on the wrinkled suit, uses his wife’s blow dryer to mess up his hair and pretends he’s a regular American. He’s not.”