North Korea projects military strength as risk of new Korean war seem ‘higher than ever’

North Korea said it had recruited more than a million young people to join the state army this week, according to state media, which is now portraying a potential war against South Korea as “sacred.”

It is the latest escalation in tensions between the two neighboring nations after Kim Jong Un, the North’s leader, blew up a road near the southern border and threatened to cut all ties with Seoul in retaliation for allegedly scattering leaflets over Pyongyang using drones.

Meanwhile, Kyiv said Wednesday that North Korea has sent weapons and troops to aid Russia’s war against Ukraine, an indication of the strength of the North’s international ties and an apparent opportunity for it to gain battlefield experience.