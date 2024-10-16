EU holds first ever summit with Gulf states

The European Union is holding its first ever summit with Gulf states on Wednesday, as leaders seek to improve coordination on trade, energy, and security.

The conflict in the Middle East is on the top of the agenda, but the war in Ukraine, trade, energy, and climate change will also be discussed.

While expectations are low in terms of concrete outcomes, the Gulf Cooperation Council is reportedly seeking visa liberalization, making it easier for its citizens to live or visit Europe.

European countries are hoping to push the Gulf states, which have maintained good relations with Moscow, to agree to a tougher line on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.