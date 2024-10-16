Elon Musk solidifies support for Trump with $75M gift to his own America PAC

Elon Musk gave nearly $75 million in three months to his own pro-Trump super political action committee, America PAC, according to Federal Election Committee filings released late Tuesday.

Musk said he would be giving a ”series of talks" in the battleground state of Pennsylvania this week, Axios reported. The tech billionaire, who set up America PAC after endorsing Donald Trump for president in July, is stepping up his role in the campaign as the election nears, despite his lack of political experience.

Aside from Musk, billionaire casino heiress Miriam Adelson and packaging tycoon Richard Uihlein also gave millions, with the three collectively contributing $220 million to pro-Trump groups.

The contributions reflect the growing expense of running a campaign for national office — and donors’ apparent willingness to give in record numbers. Vice President Kamala Harris has raised more money faster than any other presidential candidate since coming into the race in July, according to CNN, while some Senate races, like that of Montana Rep. Jon Tester, have also set records.