Trump courts women voters and Harris focuses on men in a gender-divided election

The gender gap has become a defining feature of the US presidential election. Polls show Kamala Harris with a lead among women voters, and Donald Trump leading among men, prompting one pundit to predict it could be a “boys vs girls” election.

With the election just weeks away, both candidates are trying to stem the growing gender divide tide by explicitly targeting voters they are not as strong with.

Trump took questions at a Fox News town hall in front of an all-female audience in Georgia on Wednesday, while Harris ramped up her outreach to Black men, including through an interview on The Breakfast Club radio show. She is also considering an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, whose show is especially popular among young men, Reuters reported.