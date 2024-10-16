Disappointing numbers for Dutch semiconductor giant ASML bring scrutiny to chip industry

Tech stocks appeared to stabilize Wednesday after dipping Tuesday, following the release of a disappointing third-quarter earnings report from Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML.

The report, which was accidentally published Tuesday — a day earlier than scheduled — showed slower-than-expected net bookings, a figure which measures orders placed by the company’s customers, and revised financial guidance for 2025: The company lowered its net sales forecast for 2025 from €40 billion to somewhere between €30 and 35 billion.

ASML’s stock was still down about 5% in European morning trading Wednesday after plunging 15% the day before — its sharpest drop since 1998 — but the S&P, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq remained largely flat.

ASML’s CEO warned Tuesday that the slowdown was largely caused by a slow recovery in some parts of the semiconductor market, pushing investors to reconsider the prospects of the chips industry.