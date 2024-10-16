Democrats nudge Kamala Harris to do more than let Trump be Trump

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God began his Tuesday interview with Kamala Harris by describing a common complaint about her: She comes off “as very scripted” and focused on “talking points.”

The vice president quipped that another word for her style might be “disciplined.” And after Donald Trump’s manic week, featuring a dance session and repeated public tangents, she had a curt reply to her critics: “you’re welcome.’”

The moment encapsulated what many Democrats see as an acute challenge for Harris, one that’s reminiscent in some ways of the party’s 2016 loss to Trump. They see her fighting a losing battle for public attention against an opponent whose often inflammatory rhetoric cuts through the news cycle more easily than her messaging.

Interviews with more than a dozen Democratic lawmakers, aides and strategists about Harris’ campaign revealed some worries, as well as plenty of encouragement for the nominee to stray from her so-far careful approach. Harris has let Trump be himself, even as he captures more headlines than her, and sought to make the election a referendum on him — even though he’s been out of power.

“The more people see Trump, the more they hate him,” Democratic strategist Caitlin Legacki told Semafor. “So letting him decompensate on national TV while she goes and makes a positive case for herself to persuadable voters is a great strategy.”

Other Democrats are less convinced that Harris’ lower-key mentality will break through with undecided voters, particularly those to whom she’s still introducing herself after her late entry into the race.

“We’re still talking about Barack Obama, and that was four days ago,” one Democratic strategist said of the former president’s headline-grabbing suggestion that Black men might be reluctant to vote for a woman. Harris is “losing the internet cycle,” this strategist said.

Things looked much different back in July, when Harris’ sudden ascension to replace President Joe Biden atop the ticket seemed to awaken new Generation Z support. But the early rush of online memes about coconut trees and Harris being “brat” gave way to a more traditional campaign plan. And Harris’ public exposure became more measured.

She sat for her first solo interviews more than two weeks after accepting the nomination, after delivering what most considered a clear debate victory over Trump and rolling out a multi-part economic platform. This week she trained her focus on Black men as a voting bloc that Harris cannot afford to let drift one iota toward Trump.

The strategy has some side benefits.

“I don’t think she has taken very many stumbles,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., told Semafor.

But it’s also left her, besides her buzzy acknowledgment to owning a “Glock,” with fewer clear viral moments to cut through the noise Trump inevitably generates. (This week alone, he has falsely declared that his party is more supportive of in vitro fertilization than Democrats and publicly sparred with an interviewer who questioned his tariff plans.)

The Harris campaign sees Trump’s attention-grabbing headlines as bound to repel swing voters, an aide told Semafor. The more static Trump generates, the aide explained, the clearer a distinction her campaign hopes to create between the candidates in the eyes of suburban moderates and disaffected Republicans who might stray from him.

Harris will tape a Fox News town hall on Wednesday night that holds the promise of putting her in front of a more skeptical audience. Tim Walz, her running mate, has appeared on Fox News himself for two straight weekends.

For Democrats who want to see her take more chances, that’s a good thing.

“The best hope she has of breaking through is through controversial interviews that will get outsized secondary attention,” Alyssa Cass, chief strategist of the Democratic group Blueprint, said in an interview. “And the message she needs to project to them is strength and fearlessness.”