Big names in tech invest in AI search visualization company Tako

Tako, a small startup that turns text queries into data visualizations using generative AI, has attracted some big names as investors.

The startup, which launched earlier this year, announced a $5.75 million seed round Wednesday that was led by Eventbrite co-founder Kevin Hartz and includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller, AngelList co-founder Naval Ravikant, Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch and 49ers great Joe Montana, among other prominent tech industry names.

Tako uses public and licensed data to instantly create slick-looking, interactive charts and graphs it calls “knowledge cards.”

Earlier this year, Tako partnered with AI search engine Perplexity to offer the knowledge cards as part of some queries that centered around data.

Perplexity co-founder Aravind Srinivas, who also participated in Tako’s seed round, hailed the partnership as a way to pack more information into the answer engine’s responses. “An answer engine should be able to answer basic facts about anything: but also not just get back to you with long summaries. High density units of information are essential,” he tweeted at the time.

In an interview with Semafor, Tako cofounder Alex Rosenberg said the goal is to create a kind of “Google Maps for knowledge,” allowing people to move through data on the internet graphically, instead of textually.

Rosenberg said the funding will allow the company to hire more people to expand partnerships, attract talent and add capabilities to the product.

Rosenberg, who spent three years at Amazon, co-founded the company with Bobby Abbott, a software engineer who came from crypto-focused venture capital firm Paradigm.

“Their drive is unmatched,” said Hartz, who invested through his venture capital firm A*, short for A star capital.