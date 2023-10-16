Poland exit polls suggest ruling right-wing party will lose power

Jenna Moon /

A general election in Poland may have ended eight years of conservative politics.

The final vote is still being tallied, but exit polls conducted Sunday indicated that the country’s three largest opposition parties had out-performed the incumbent right-wing Law and Justice party, known as PiS. “Already today we can say this is the end of the bad time,” Donald Tusk, leader of the Civic Coalition, told supporters.

PiS is expected to win the most seats but still fall short of the majority needed to form a government. The party has been hampered by scandals in recent years, and in September it was alleged that consulate officials had issued Polish visas in some countries in exchange for bribes.