Is Instagram ‘shadow-banning’ pro-Palestine stories? Meta says it was a bug

Several accounts claimed they were “shadow-banned” for posting stories from the Palestinian perspective, meaning the visibility of the posts was reduced without the user’s knowledge.

“After posting an Instagram story about the war in Gaza yesterday, my account was shadowbanned. Many colleagues and journalists friends have reported the same,” journalist Azmat Khan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “It’s an extraordinary threat to the flow of information and credible journalism about an unprecedented war.”

AD

Other users, including the founder of the news and culture accounts @muslim and @muslimnews on Instagram, posted screenshots showing reduced view counts for their stories related to the war.

In a statement Sunday, Meta said it identified a bug that impacted “all Stories” that re-shared other users’ Reels and posts. That bug caused those stories to not show up as they normally would, “leading to significantly reduced reach.”

“This bug affected accounts equally around the globe and had nothing to do with the subject matter of the content - and we fixed it as quickly as possible,” Meta said.