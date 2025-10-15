US Supreme Court hears crucial voting rights case

Future control of Congress hinges on the Supreme Court, which today will hear arguments in a closely-watched case regarding the Voting Rights Act.

At issue in Louisiana v. Callais is part of the landmark law that bars election practices that discriminate based on race, including racial gerrymandering.

The court asked to rehear the case after punting on a decision over the summer, a highly unusual move that suggests the high court will “rule far more consequentially,” per CNN.

As red states prepare to redistrict at Trump’s urging (and California attempts to follow suit in response), the case “could open the door for the first really significant decline in minority representation in more than 100 years in Congress,” a Harvard professor told The Washington Post.

Democrats’ nightmare scenario would be Republicans redrawing as many as 19 House seats, Politico wrote.