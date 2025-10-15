US strikes another vessel off Venezuelan coast, killing 6

The US carried out another strike on a vessel off the Venezuelan coast, killing six and ramping up tensions between Washington and Caracas.

The US military has stepped up attacks on what President Donald Trump said are “narcoterrorists.” Trump did not specify the nationality of the victims, but the Navy has deployed several warships to the Caribbean Sea and stepped up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro: One analyst told El País that the attacks are not about drugs but “bringing about a change of regime — a deeply corrupt and criminal regime” as cheaply as possible.

Experts have questioned the legality of the strikes, saying that simply designating drug smugglers as narcoterrorists does not make them lawful targets.