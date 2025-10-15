Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Syrian president meets Putin as Moscow’s MidEast clout dims

Oct 15, 2025, 6:22pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin shakes hand with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.
Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via Reuters

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as the Kremlin’s influence in the Middle East wanes.

The Moscow meeting was remarkable given that Russia is harboring Syria’s former president, Bashar al-Assad, whose government was overthrown by rebels led by al-Sharaa. Putin is keen to reboot relations with Damascus to maintain his country’s military bases in Syria, analysts said. But the Kremlin’s diminishing MidEast clout was put in stark relief this week as Arab leaders rushed to Egypt for a US-led Gaza peace summit, leading Moscow to cancel a Russia-Arab conference.

“Russia has not been sidelined diplomatically in the Middle East like this since it intervened in Syria in 2015,” one analyst said.

J.D. Capelouto
AD