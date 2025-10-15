Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

Senate’s Russia hawks optimistic about Trump’s Ukraine pivot

Oct 15, 2025, 4:56am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Smoke rises from apartment buildings damaged by Russian military strikes
Oleg Petrasiuk/Press Service of the 24th King Danylo Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters

The Senate’s Russia hawks are encouraging President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with American-made Tomahawk missiles, after he signaled over the weekend he’s considering it.

“I’m all for it,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Semafor Tuesday, ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Friday visit. “Anything that will shorten the war and hopefully give President Trump leverage to get another peace deal like he did in Gaza.”

Still, some are skeptical Trump will follow through: “I’ll believe it when I see it,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told Semafor. “We just haven’t seen any meaningful action — and that’ll prove catastrophic pretty quickly.”

He pointed to stalled Russia sanctions legislation from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Tuesday called it “pretty ripe” for the Senate floor but said he’s still coordinating with the White House on timing.

Eleanor Mueller
AD