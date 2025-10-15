Senate’s Russia hawks optimistic about Trump’s Ukraine pivot

The Senate’s Russia hawks are encouraging President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with American-made Tomahawk missiles, after he signaled over the weekend he’s considering it.

“I’m all for it,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Semafor Tuesday, ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Friday visit. “Anything that will shorten the war and hopefully give President Trump leverage to get another peace deal like he did in Gaza.”

Still, some are skeptical Trump will follow through: “I’ll believe it when I see it,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told Semafor. “We just haven’t seen any meaningful action — and that’ll prove catastrophic pretty quickly.”

He pointed to stalled Russia sanctions legislation from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Tuesday called it “pretty ripe” for the Senate floor but said he’s still coordinating with the White House on timing.