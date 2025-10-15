GOP congressman says ‘no one’ wants to see shutdown firings

Rep. Mike Haridopolos, R-Fla., said Wednesday that federal worker firings undertaken by the Trump administration during the US government shutdown are “not a good thing,” but he blamed Democrats for the current gridlock.

“No one wants to see these firings. This is not a good thing,” Haridopolos told Amna Nawaz, co-host of PBS News Hour, during the Semafor World Economy Summit. Directing no criticism at the Trump administration, however, the Florida Republican put the onus on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to get his caucus behind a clean, short-term funding bill to reopen the government.

“It’s contingent upon him to step up as well,” Haridopolos said. “It is fair to say that Republicans have done their best to move this forward.”

The Office of Management and Budget moved to lay off scores of federal workers across various departments on Friday, making good on a threat to do so despite discomfort among some Republicans. At the same time, the administration has searched for funds to pay members of the US military, who typically go without paychecks during government shutdowns.