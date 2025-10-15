Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

‘Peasant gold’: A taste of van Gogh’s humble potatoes

Oct 15, 2025, 6:20pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Vincent van Gogh, “The Potato Eaters” (1885).
Vincent van Gogh, “The Potato Eaters” (1885).

An exhibition in the Netherlands explores Vincent van Gogh’s artistic affinity for the humble potato.

Before moving to Paris and becoming enamored with flowers — a more vibrant subject for which there was, coincidentally, a larger market — van Gogh made spuds a focal point of his early peasant studies, five of which are on display at the Noordbrabants Museum in ’s-Hertogenbosch.

A lithograph of The Potato Eaters depicts peasants whose faces are themselves “something like the colour of a really dusty potato,” van Gogh wrote to his brother Theo: “Unpeeled of course.” A form of “peasant gold,” potatoes were for van Gogh a symbol of “how closely people lived with nature in the countryside,” the exhibition’s curator told The Art Newspaper.

Brendan Ruberry
AD