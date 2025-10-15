John Hancock to offer cancer detection tests to retirement clients

John Hancock plans to offer health benefits, including discounted early cancer detection tests, to its 3.3 million retirement plan customers, as the life insurer and asset manager warns that Americans are insufficiently prepared for lengthening lifespans.

The US arm of Canada’s Manulife Financial has been offering customers of its life insurance business incentives such as discounts on fruit, vegetables, and Apple Watches for the past 10 years. It argues that encouraging healthier behavior will help clients live longer, allowing it to make more from investing their premiums.

Extending such benefits to 401(k) plan customers would be a first for the retirement industry, John Hancock CEO Brooks Tingle told Semafor’s World Economy Summit on Wednesday. Among the perks are lower-cost access to GRAIL’s Galleri test, which claims to be able to screen for dozens of cancers from a blood sample, and discounts on fitness tracking products from Garmin.

The announcement came as John Hancock and the MIT AgeLab published an index of Americans’ “longevity preparedness,” assessing factors from financial resources to access to community support. The index, informed by a 1,300-person survey, found that most US adults are particularly underprepared to fund or arrange the care they are likely to need, with few knowing who will look after them as they age.

“Americans generally are not particularly well prepared to live longer, healthier, better lives, to age on their terms, to thrive in older age,” Tingle told Semafor in advance of the event. “Our objective was to broaden the aperture on what living well longer looks like. It’s not just: ‘Have I saved enough?’ And it’s not even just: ‘Am I healthy?’ It’s: ‘Will I have friends? Will I be able to do things?’”