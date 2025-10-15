Events Email Briefings
IMF warns about soaring global government debt

Oct 15, 2025, 6:25pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp

The IMF on Wednesday issued a stark warning over soaring global government debt, saying it is on track to exceed 100% of GDP by 2029.

Such a ratio would be the highest since 1948, when large economies were rebuilding post-war. Today, “there is little political appetite for belt-tightening,” The Economist wrote: Rich nations are reluctant to raise taxes on their beleaguered electorates — but they’re facing pressure to spend more on defense, and on social services for aging populations. Higher long-term bond yields, meanwhile, suggest investor wariness over governments’ balance sheets.

In the short term, the debt concerns manifest in political disruption: France’s budget fight recently toppled another government, while the US federal shutdown highlights the tension between new spending demands and deficit reduction.

Chart showing public spending as share of GDP across advanced and developing economies
J.D. Capelouto
