Elite military unit says it seized power in Madagascar

An elite military unit said it had seized power in Madagascar after the president fled the country following weeks of protests. The youth-driven demonstrations, sparked by water and power shortages, grew to encompass wider frustrations over corruption, inflation, and high unemployment: A 2025 Gallup poll reflected the widely held view in Madagascar that the standard of living was falling.

The whereabouts of President Andry Rajoelina are unknown after he said he had left the Indian Ocean island for his own safety. Michael Randrianirina, head of the CAPSAT military unit, on Wednesday told The Associated Press that he was “taking the position of president.” His comments came a day after he said the armed forces would form a government and hold elections within two years. He also announced the dissolution of all institutions except the parliament’s lower chamber, which had voted to impeach Rajoelina. The military unit supported Rajoelina when he came into power in 2009 — in a coup — but joined the protesters on Saturday after refusing orders to shoot demonstrators.